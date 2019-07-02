Benjamin Eugene Jaeger was born 9/20/29, the only son of Everett and Edyth (Gawthorpe) Jaeger and raised on a farm outside Clarksville, Missouri. Ben died 6/27/19 and was cremated.



Graduated from Clarksville High School and the University of Missouri, Columbia, with degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Education, Mathematics and Physics.



While in Clarksville Ben kept the neighbors on their toes with homemade rafts, boats, iceboats, bobsleds, fireworks, rockets, cannons, model airplanes and tractors. He sang with a boys quartet at many weddings and funerals.



At the University he was a member of the Faculty of the Mathematics Department, sang with the University Singers, co-founded the Green Valley Rifle and Pistol Club, played the banjo at various festive occasions and lectured on the Calculus of Variations as exemplified in surface tension and exploding soap bubbles.



Served in the U.S. Army Chemical Corps. CBR Research Laboratory, Edgewood, MD



Married Eleanore Louise Lavat in 1954 (deceased 2018) and had two children: Carol Louise 1957 and Joan Helen 1959.



Carol married Michael Dean Brabo in 1990 and they had two children Joshua Benjamin 1993 and Bethany Joy 1994 (Jacob Johnson).



Joan married William Anthony Costello in 1987 (deceased) and they had two children Alexander Benton 1988 (Kendall) and Andrew Nicholas 1991.



Ben was employed by International Harvester R&D Chicago IL; Pines Engineering Aurora IL; and Continental Can Co-Glass Division R&D Plainfield IL.



Created Bristol Engineering Company 1964 in Yorkville IL to develop new machinery.



Created Bristol Equipment Company 1986 in Yorkville IL to manufacture and market equipment for the chemical, food processing, rocket propulsion, nuclear energy, safety and machine tool fields. The Equipment Company was sold in 2003 and the products continue to be manufactured. Inventor of thirty U.S. and foreign patents.



Special thanks to his caregivers Linda and Alma, Dr. Oostman, Bristol Kendall EMS, Kendall County Sheriffs and Nelson Funeral Homes.



Memorial gathering will be Sunday, July 7 from 1-4 at Kennedy Pointe Restaurant at Blackberry Creek Golf Course, 2445 Kennedy Road, Bristol IL.



Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.nelsonfuneralhomes.com or 630-553-7611. Published in the Aurora Beacon News from July 2 to July 3, 2019