Reverend Bennett H. Jones was born on September 15, 1930 in Hillsboro, Alabama to the late Frank and Fannie Mae (Pebbles) Jones. He grew up in the hills with the red clay and cotton fields of Northern Alabama with his siblings until he moved to Chicago in 1949 with his wife Oralene (Smith) and they had 5 children.
He was called into the ministry and was ordained as a Pentecostal minister in 1969 with The Church of Jesus Christ, Apostolic faith. The years of his ministry took him to many cities and countries and he established 2 churches during his ministry, 1 in Carpentersville, Illinois and the other in Maui, Hawaii. He had the privilege of preaching in Rome, Greece, Egypt, Jerusalem, on the Sea of Galilee, prayed in the Upper Room, The Garden of Gethsemane and many others as he traveled over thirty times to the Holy Lands. He and his wife made Maui, Hawaii their second home for several months out of the year continuing to work in the outreach ministry of the church he had established. He dedicated his life to God, the ministry, his family and to helping others in any way that he could. A favorite sermon of his was "ASK, all you have to do is Ask."
He made his career as a dry cleaning delivery driver in the Laundry & Dry cleaning industry where he established successful businesses for companies during his career, Roman Austin Laundry in Chicago, Breen's Dry Cleaning in Hinsdale, IL and Odegaard's Laundry in Western Springs, IL. Choosing to leave the dry cleaning business in 1982 he became full time in the ministry.
He is survived by his loving wife Oralene of 71 years, his children, Barbara Sumner of Nashville, TN, Jerry & Anita Jones of Oswego, Il, Pamela Carver of Oswego, Il and Sandra Jones of Aurora, Il. His grandchildren are Ben Sumner, Jamie (Eric) Porquillo, Beth (John) Slusser, Jenni (Chris) Bucher, Heather (Randy) Hart, Cyndi (Dave) Rooney, Mandy (Donny) Cronin, Brooke Carver, Caitlin Carver, Ethan Carver, Erin (Adam) Carver and Shannon Carver. He has 17 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. His siblings, Dorothy Jones , Brenda, Margaret, Linda Jean, Roger and Marty.
He was proceeded in death by his daughter Martha N. Jones, his parents, Frank & Fannie Mae Jones, his siblings, Rev. Casey Jones Sr.(Flora), Alvis Jones (Faye Nell), James Frank Jr. 'Bud' Jones (Puppy), Annie Ruth Weeks (Jim), John Henry 'Bob' Jones (Opal), Louise Tolbert(Elmo), Nan Jean Lanier (Ted), Betty Sue 'Tutti' Turner and Jack Jones.
Visitation: Thursday, December 5th 4:00-8:00 PM Overman-Jones Funeral Home, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., IL 60544 (Corners of Rts. 30 & 59) Funeral Service: Friday, December 6th 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Risen Lord Cemetery, Oswego, IL. For more information, please call 815-436-9221 or www.overman-jones.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 4, 2019