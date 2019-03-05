Home

Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Bennett "Ben" Lee Linden, age 76, of Montgomery, IL, peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Seasons Hospice Center in Naperville, IL. He was born March 29, 1942 in Aurora, IL, the son of the late Harry and Bernice (Pigney) Linden.He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Renee A. (Bessette) Linden; son, Scott (Lisa) Linden of Montgomery; daughters, Pam (Gary) Smith of Washington, IL and Staci (Ted) Terando of Oswego; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harry Linden and Robert Linden; and great grandson, Jaylon.There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 5, 2019
