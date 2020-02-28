Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
Spring Lake Cemetery
745 S. Lincoln Ave.
Aurora, IL
Bertha Belman Obituary
Bertha Belman, 66, of Aurora, passed away on February 26, 2020. She was born April 18, 1953 in Acapetahua, Mexico. Bertha attended St. Rita of Cascia church in Aurora. Visitation will take place from 5-8 P.M. on Friday February 28, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. Her funeral service will be at 10 A.M. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the funeral home followed by interment at Spring Lake Cemetery. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 28, 2020
