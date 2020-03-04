Home

Betty Ann Armour

Betty Ann Armour Obituary
Betty Ann (LaRose) Armour 89 , of Jacksonville, FL passed away March 1, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born Sept 29, 1930 in Batavia, IL. Betty was a resident of Aurora until 2004 when she moved to Jacksonville, FL.

She is survived by her son Michael (Lupe) Armour of Lake in the Hills, IL and daughter Karla (Donald) Wolfe of Jacksonville, FL., 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren , and 2 great, great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Alfred "Bud" LaRose , husband James Franzen and son Randy Armour.

Per her request only a private family memorial wii be held.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
