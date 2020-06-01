Betty J. nee Nelson Babbitt, age 89, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 21, 1930 in Aurora, IL the daughter of the late Clarence A. and Helen A. nee VanDuser Nelson. She was a member of St. Olaf Church in Montgomery, IL and the VFW Post 7452 of Montgomery, IL where she served as the Chaplain for many years.She is survived by her children, Gordon L. Babbitt, Gloria A. (Jim) Loyd and Martha K. (Ron) Staffeldt, all of Aurora, IL. She is also survived by her grandchildren Loretta (Dennis) Carrie, Carl Armstrong II, Christopher (Stephanie) Loyd, Shawna Loyd, Anna (Tanner) Rave, Jeremy Staffeldt, James (Patti) Staffeldt and Timothy (fiancé Stephanie Baldwin) Staffeldt, great grandchildren, Zoe, Mia, Michael, Karly, Conner, Kinley, Gavin, Rylan, Kayla, Kyler, Dyllan, Henry, Hunter, Brian, Ashley, Erin and Brian. Also by her sisters-in-law Phyllis K. Nelson, Lois (Jack) Hammond and brother-in-law Carlos King, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceeded in death by her parents, her husband LeRoy E. Babbitt who she married at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Aurora, IL on January 29, 1949, daughter Susan K. Ward, her sisters and brothers Doris (Bob) Scholtz, Alice (Bud) Hartman, Harold Nelson, Lorianne (Albert) Carlson, Clarence Nelson, Howard (Ila Mae) Nelson and several extended family members.A special thank you to Karen & Ed Krahlik, Helen Greenberg Wohlfeil and Residential Hospice Care.Cremation was accorded. Private burial of cremains will be in Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Aurora, IL at a future date.Memorials may be directed to the Family of Betty J. Babbitt, P.O. Box 665, Oswego, IL 60543-0665.Arrangements by DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Rd., Oswego, IL 60543-0665. For information 630-554-8484.