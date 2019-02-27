Betty Jane Colwell, 85, peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born the daughter of John and Elizabeth Banks on September 18, 1933 in Aurora. In 1956 she married the love of her life Paul Colwell in Aurora, where she was a lifelong resident for the remainder of her years. Betty was proud to serve as an election judge, and was employed by the City of Aurora from 1981-1996 as Executive Secretary to the Treasurer. In her free time she enjoyed quilting, bingo, and was a devoted member to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Betty is survived by her son Jeffrey (Nanette) Colwell; grandchildren Ryan (Kate) Colwell and Taryn Colwell; great-grandchildren Isaac Colwell and Colette Krueger; and many extended family and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Paul Colwell; parents John and Elizabeth Banks; brother Joseph Banks; and step-father Charles Kiefer. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to St. Joseph Catholic Church at 12:00 PM; Visitation will be held the same day, from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500. In lieu of flowers, please donate to JourneyCare Hospice in Betty's memory. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Betty's family. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary