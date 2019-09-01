|
|
Betty Jane Carter, 93, passed away on August 28, 2019. She was born in Aurora, IL on December 19, 1925 the daughter of Walter and Anna (Dedor) Grensky. She is survived by her children; Joan Keller, David (Regina) Carter, Richard (Cindy) Carter and James (Cindy) Carter, daughter-in-law Lynda Carter, 6 grandchildren, 1 step-granddaughter and 1 step-great grandson. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald Carter, son Steven Carter 2 sisters; Olga Wirth, Dorothy Grensky, and 3 brothers Arthur, Elmer and Ed Grensky.
All services will be private.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 1, 2019