|
|
Betty Jean Dabney, 86, a resident of North Aurora, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born on January 24, 1934, in Aurora to Robert Bruce and Hazel (Cromer) Otto. Betty graduated from West Aurora High School in 1952; and from the James Ward Thorne School of Nursing of Passavant Memorial Hospital in Chicago, in 1955. Betty became a Registered Nurse and served hospitals and medical offices around the state of Illinois for 45 years.
Betty married John Dabney on November 3, 1956, after his return from the Korean Conflict. They remained husband and wife for 54 years, until his death in 2011. They raised three children during their many years together, living in Aurora, Pekin, Geneseo, Moline and North Aurora. When she wasn't nursing and raising children, Betty supported John in the family decorating business.
In her spare time, Betty loved to garden and read, and she loved music. She played piano and had a love for jazz singing, especially Billie Holliday. She also loved her dogs, including Sally, Bonnie, Daisy and Jock. Although she was quiet and reserved, Betty also had a quick wit and became known among her children and friends as Queen of the One-Liners. One of her favorites was "Who wants to talk about that?!"
Betty is survived by her children: Steven Dabney of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Philip (Elizabeth Bluhm) Dabney of Los Alamos, New Mexico; and Laura (Lenny) Krystal of North Aurora; seven grandchildren: Joseph Howell, Jennifer Dabney, Jesse Dabney, Tyler Krystal, Sammy Krystal, Claire Bluhm and Gavin Bluhm; and great grandchild Maverick Kryger. Preceding Betty in death were her parents and her husband.
Betty's family thanks the staff at Amita Health Mercy Medical Center in Aurora and Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care of Aurora for their loving care of Betty in her final days and hours. A memorial service is planned for a date to be determined, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 801 Oak Street, North Aurora.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Henny Youngman Foundation, or the .
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 17, 2020