Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
551 Boulder Hill
Oswego, IL
Betty Joray


1926 - 2019
Betty Joray, of Aurora, passed away Tuesday October 22, 2019, at Seasons Hospice in Naperville. She was born October 28, 1926 in St. Charles, daughter of Llewellyn and Marguerite (Lee) Stokes. She was a Homemaker. Betty enjoyed cake decorating, she was a master seamstress, a world traveler, always dressed to the 9's, a dancer but most of all she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In the 70's, you could find Betty driving her motor home to all of Kari's traveling softball games throughout the country. She is survived by 2 daughters, Debbie (Ron) Baron, Kari Neumann, 2 sons, Stanley (Eleanor) and Gary (Patty). 13 grandchildren, Ben, Diana, Jennifer, Justin, Jeffrey, Jessica, Katie, Taylor, Joshua, Tori, Willy, Jake, Tommy, and 13 great grandchildren. Betty is preceded in death by parents, her husband of 32 years, Francis, 2 brothers Llewellyn "Lucky", and Robert (the late Marion) and 1 grandson, Stanley II. Family will be receiving guests Sunday October 27, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm at Dieterle Memorial home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. Funeral mass will be Monday October 28, 2019, 10am at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill, Oswego. Burial will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora. Our family would like to thank the medical staff at Rush Copley, Seasons Hospice, family friend Kari Abdoudou and all of our family and friends for the support during mom's battle. Donations to The , 225 Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60601, or , 300 S. Riverside Plaza Chicago, IL 60606 appreciated.

For guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 24, 2019
