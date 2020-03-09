|
|
Betty Kane Giles, 96, died on March 6 in Aurora, IL. Betty was born in Aurora on November 23, 1923. She was preceded in death by her husband William Giles and long-time companion Bob McKinney. Her quick wit and sense of humor will be greatly missed. Betty is survived by her children Jill Kyler (John), Scott (Judy) and John (Karen), her grandchildren Sara (Brian) Gates, Nathan Giles, Ryan Giles, Rachel Giles, Danielle Giles, Erin (Scott) Wallace, Allie (John) Winterton, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and her extended family Maureen McBride and her children Brian, Marti (John) Meszaros and Kelly (Kari), Steve McKinney (Sandy) and their children Sean, Sam and Seth (Kelsey), Dan McKinney, David McKinney and Mike (Sharon) McKinney and their children Kaitlyn, Casey and Jim. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 13 at 10 am at Trinity Episcopal Church in Aurora. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. At Betty's request, no flowers please. Donations may be made in her name to Trinity Episcopal Church.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 9, 2020