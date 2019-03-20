Betty L. Hauser, age 91 formerly of Aurora, IL, peacefully passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Clifden Court Assisted Living in Greendale, WI. She was born July 10, 1927 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of the late Walter and Lucille May Blank.Prior to her retirement in December of 1987, Betty worked 25 years as an Administrative Secretary to the Vice President of Nursing for Copley Hospital in Aurora, IL. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Oswego, IL. In her spare time, she enjoyed taking trips to local casinos to play the slots, was a great sports enthusiast and loved the Bears and the Cubs, going on shopping excursions and loved to work on word search puzzles. She is survived by her children Cynthia (Richard) Johnson of Franklin, WI, Linda Vosganian of Muskego, WI, grandchildren Stacey Landin, Kimberly (Chris Price) Lomeli, Harmony (Kevin) Lussier, Sarah (Ben) Lewis, Bradley (Cari) Vosganian, Matthew (Lauren Ventura) Vosganian, Alyssa Vosganian, Teri Clark, great-grandchildren Robert, Ryan & Allison Landin, Olivia & Jacob Lomeli, Sam & Addison Price, Avery Lussier, Ethan Lewis, Katie & Thomas Donovan, Cody Clark, many nieces and nephews, sister Shirley Wagner and sister-in-law Gerry Blank.She was preceded in death by her husband Robert C. Hauser, daughter Laurie A. Miller, Mother Lucille M. Blank, Father Walter Blank, and brother Walter Blank Jr. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 9:30 AM until 11:30 AM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Aurora, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the or the . For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary