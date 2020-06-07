Betty Lou Kaminski, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Arden Courts Memory Care facility, and is now reunited with her husband Frank.
She was born May 10, 1926, in Imperial, NE, to proud parents, Lester and Mary (Smith) Peyton.
Betty Lou grew up near the Colorado border, but after the passing of her mother, the family moved to Iowa for a time before settling in Naperville, IL, where she attended local schools.
Betty Lou graduated from Naperville High School and furthered her education at what was to become Northern Illinois University in Dekalb.
It was in Dekalb that she met the man that would change her life. It did not hurt that Frank Kaminski cut quite the figure in his naval uniform after returning from the Pacific Theater in WWII. After uniting in Holy Matrimony in 1948, Betty entered the workforce helping to put Frank through college.
She worked as a seamstress for a time but made their house a home beginning in 1951 to raise a family that would include three sons and a daughter. In the 1960's, Betty Lou went back to work, this time at Caterpillar Tractor in Aurora. She was one of the first women to work full time on the factory floor and in her 20 years rose in rank to hold office positions such as gauge expert.
In her children's early years, Betty Lou kept busy as an active Girl Scout Leader, and dedicated her time and talent to various bowling and golfing leagues.
Outside of time with her family, the countless hours on the links were some of her happiest. She became particularly good in her short game, often wining the "Fewest Putts" trophy in tournaments. She was also a relentless solver of jigsaw puzzles, including one touted to be the world's most difficult. Betty Lou will be remembered for the love and support of her family, a strong work ethic, endless compassion and love for her children, and the selfless dedication and care that only a grandmother and great-grandmother can show.
She is survived by her four children: Steve Kaminski, Barbara Kaminski, Chuck Kaminski and Doug Kaminski; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Mary Peyton, her loving husband Frank, three sisters and a brother.
Due to travel restrictions during the COVID crisis, there are no immediate plans for any time of visitation or funeral. Burial services include interment next to her husband Frank at St. Gall Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Tributes may be forwarded to the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 7, 2020.