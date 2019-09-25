Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
|
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Betty Murphy


1924 - 2019
Betty Murphy Obituary
Betty Jane (Draudt) Murphy, 95, of Aurora, IL died on September 22, 2019 in Tavernier, Florida from complications of dementia. Betty was born August 7, 1924. She proudly lived on Pigeon Hill her entire life. She married former Illinois State Representative Lawrence "Laz" Murphy on September 21, 1946 and raised son, Tom and, daughter, Lynn, to be fierce East Aurora Tomcats.

Betty retired from Austin Western to raise her family. She was a die-hard Democrat, an ardent supporter of St. Joseph's Church, and staunch defender of her family and her community. She was generous to all whether stranger or friend. Not only was Betty kind, she was fun and had a wicked sense of humor.

Survivors include her two children; Tom Murphy, Lynn (Tim) Zuccaro, three grandsons, Tim (Natalie) Murphy, Kevin (Shelly) Murphy, Jon (Melissa) Murphy; four great grandchildren, Isabelle, Colin, Joseph and Brooklyn Murphy; her very dear friends, Tell and Lisa Jacobson Coffey; and many extended family members.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence "Laz" Murphy; her parents, George and Mary Draudt; her brother Robert Draudt, and many extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Betty with a kindness to someone in need.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to St. Joseph Church at 10:30 AM; Fr. Matthew McMorrow will officiate with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Betty's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 25, 2019
