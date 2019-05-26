Betty Ruth Konrad Metzger, 94, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Michealsen Health Care in Batavia. Betty was born on December 31, 1924, in Aurora, Illinois to Henry and Ruth (Fauth) Konrad. On September 21, 1941, she married Ralph Leon Metzger. Betty and Ralph raised four daughters, Patricia, Susan, Penny, and Mindy. Betty attended East Aurora High School and accomplished her goal of receiving her diploma in 1978. Known for her positive outlook on life, her spirit touched and blessed many lives in countless ways. She was an active member of Claim Street Baptist Church in Aurora where she was Church Librarian for 20 years, and First Baptist Church in Geneva and was involved in many church activities. Her favorite hobbies were painting, reading, playing piano, knitting, sewing and traveling. She always had a list to accomplish – her daughters heard her say "write it down so you'll remember" many, many times. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Ralph of 58 years; her brothers Jim and Bob, and her sister, Nancilee VanBuskirk. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Ed) Sweeney, Susan (Allen) Walter, Penny (Steve) Halder, and Melinda (Dave) Harrington; ten grandchildren, Mark (Kala), Mike (Christine), Brian (Sonya) Sweeney, Amy (Joe) Berti, Molly (David) Graybill, Nathan (Kelly), Jon (Laura) and Andy (Gina) Halder, Bethany (Alex) Kraft and Chris (Amanda) Harrington; many great-grandchildren; four sisters, Marian Okrie, Jeanne Hill, Peggy Dowell, Ruth (Jerry) Lawyer; and two brothers Jack and Tom (Hendra) Konrad. Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral in Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, IL. For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Homes 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 26, 2019