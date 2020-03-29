|
Beverly Ann Schenk, age 91 of Farmington, MO formerly of Batavia, IL passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Farmington, MO. She was born on June 28, 1928 the daughter of Estel and Norma (Johnson) Dunn.
Beverly was a graduate of Batavia High School, Batavia, IL. She was united in marriage to Cal Schenk and they spent many happy years together until his passing. She and Cal lived for several years in Cape Coral, FL before moving to Missouri. Bev was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Melody (Ron) Haney of FL and Michelle Evans of MO; two grandsons; three granddaughters; seven great-grandchildren; her brother, Milton (Gail) Dunn of MO; also several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cal Schenk; her former husband, the father of her daughters, Walter Evans; and her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Rosanna Dunn.
Interment will be private.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 29, 2020