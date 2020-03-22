|
|
Beverly A Betsinger, 78, of Madison Lake, MN, formerly of Aurora, slipped into the arms of God on March 16, 2020. She died peacefully at the Wealshire of Bloomington in Bloomington, MN after losing a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on May 22, 1941 in St. Paul, MN the daughter of Howard and Anna Rasmussen. Bev retired from Armour-Dial and moved to Lake Washington to fulfill her dream of living on the lake. Bev loved playing cards, bingo, board games, gardening, fishing and especially loved decorating for the holidays. Get togethers at the lake with family and friends brought many smiles and memories for her. Above anything else time spent with her grandkids was among her greatest joys.
Bev is survived by her children: Mike Betsinger of Shakopee, MN; Lori Lowry of Montgomery, IL; grandchildren: Nick (Lindsey) Betsinger; Skylar Betsinger; Kristi (Joe) Bloom; Karrie (Dave) Schutte; Lester Nielsen; Katie Nielsen; son-in-law Brad Nielsen; brothers: Tom Rasmussen and Sonny Rasmussen; 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Karen Nielsen, son Leslie Joseph, grandson Stevie Carlson, son-in-law Kenny Lowry, 3 brothers; Howie Rasmussen, Dick Rasmussen and Robert Grant, 2 sisters; Marilyn Hummel and Pat Underdahl.
Due to the current rules regarding social distancing, graveside services were private and held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery where she was laid to rest next to her son Joe.
The family would like to acknowledge the Wealshire of Bloomington for the first class care and comfort Bev received during her stay there.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 22, 2020