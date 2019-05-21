Home

Beverly Butler Obituary
Beverly Butler, 69, of Aurora, IL passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 her home in Aurora, IL. She was born December 31, 1949 in Manilla, Arkansas, the daughter of E.H. "Buck" and Frankie (Roberson) Butler. She was a retired respiratory therapist. Beverly is survived by her mother, Frankie; brother Steve Butler of Aurora, IL; two children, Tandi Bradford of Aurora, IL and Rodney Bradford of Florida. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church 15 Oak Avenue, Aurora, IL. For more information or to sign the online guestbook go to www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 21, 2019
