Beverly C. (nee Evans) Brackett, 87, of Brookland, Arkansas (formerly Aurora, Illinois), passed away at St. Bernards Medical Center, Sunday, March 17, 2019 with family at her side. She was born December 2, 1931 in Oskaloosa, Iowa, daughter of Elwood Sr. and Roma (Douglas) Evans. Over the years she worked at several jobs from starting at 15 working at Leland Tower, Dukane, Austin Western, Anchor Brush, attended Hair Professional School of Cosmetology and then taught there for a while, with her last job being at Charlie 1 Horse designing custom cowboy hats. Bev was married to Richard O. "Dick" Brackett on December 2, 1948, and, were married for over 66 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brother Herschell Douglas, sister Barbara Wilcoxen, brothers-in-law Lee Holt, Donald Brackett and sister-in-law Nola Brackett. She is survived by her three daughters: Linda DeLancy, Dena (Keith) Benson, Megan (Richard Burfield) Majewski, 8 grandchildren, Ben Rogers, Sara Hernandez, Clay DeLancy, Nancy Cuevas, Abby Benson, Emily Majewski, Joe Majewski, Dan Majewski. 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Donna Holt, Wanda (David) Schmidt; brothers, Ranford (Helen) Evans, Elwood Jr (Mary) Evans, Robert (Vicky) Evans; brother-in-law Claude Brackett Sr., Sister-in-law Beverly Brackett, and brother-in-law Robert Jr. (Sylvia) Brackett and many nieces and nephews. Family will be receiving guests on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL 60538. Funeral services Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at Dieterle Memorial Home. Interment, Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL. For guestbook and directions www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-879-1196 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 20, 2019