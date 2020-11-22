1/1
Beverly C. Schwartz
1945 - 2020
Beverly C. Schwartz, 74, of Montgomery, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center. She was born November 29, 1945 in Aurora, the daughter of Richard and Geraldine (Parks) McGinn. On April 12, 1969, she married Robert E. Schwartz and they spent the next 51 years happily together. Beverly went to St. Nicholas Grade School, Madonna High School, Class of 1963 and was a member of the last graduating class of the St. Charles School of Nursing in 1966. She then was a RN at St. Charles Hospital and at Copley Hospital. After her sons were grown, she worked at Carsons (Lake St.) and Walker Process (McNish Corp.).

She loved to crochet and gave many of her afghans to her family, friends and neighbors especially when a new baby was born. She spent her summers working in her flower garden and sitting on the deck watching the hummingbirds come to feed. She and Bob loved to travel throughout the country and they cherished their many vacations to Hawaii.

Beverly is survived by her husband Robert, her five sons: Mark (Becky) Schwartz of Montgomery, Stephen (Amy) Schwartz of Aurora, Matthew (Julie) Schwartz of Rockford, David (Emily) Schwartz of Rockford and Thomas Schwartz of South Elgin; her grandchildren: Liam and Nora of Montgomery, Neal and Will of Aurora, Lucy, Michael, and Dominic of Rockford and Gabe and Sammy of Rockford; her sister Christine (Robert) Pfohl of Woodridge, a nephew and several nieces and her brother-in-law Msgr. William Schwartz of Williams Bay, Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers: Craig McGinn and Stephen McGinn.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. A memorial service will take place when the restrictions are lifted. Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Beverly's family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Beverly's memory to Aurora Central Catholic High School or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A special thanks to her classmates for their many prayers.

When you see a hummingbird, think of Bev.



Published in Beacon News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
November 19, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you in moments of distress.
2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
