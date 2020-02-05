Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 S. Broadway Ave.
Montgomery, IL
View Map
Beverly J. Schmitt


1935 - 2020
Beverly J. Schmitt Obituary
Beverly J. Schmitt, 84, of Oswego, IL passed away surrounded by her family on February 3, 2020. She was born on April 20, 1935 in Dixon, IL the daughter of Russell and Georgia (Messer) Olsen. On August 6, 1955 she was united in marriage to George Schmitt. Beverly was a nurse at Copley hospital for 34 years and later retired from Good Samaritan after many years of dedicated service. She enjoyed reading, traveling, flower gardening and especially loved her family. She was a member and past treasurer for the Oswegoland Woman's Civic Club.

She is survived by her husband George of 64 years; children, Randall Schmitt, Pamela (Robert) Cleghorn, Sandra (Rob) Kraft, Jodi (Tom) Kearbey; 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, sisters, Gayle (Borg) Skaugen and Salley (Phil) Wessels; brother, Steve (Bonnie) Olsen; sister-in-law, Pat Smith as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and nephew Thad Wessels.

Family will be receiving guests on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Interment will be private.

Visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 5, 2020
