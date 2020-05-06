Beverly J. Vilmin, 95, of Plano passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her home. She was born May 8, 1924 in Paw Paw, IL, the daughter of Thomas and Flossie (Erlenbach) Eichelberger. She married Robert E. Vilmin on June 30, 1946 in Plano. Beverly was a member First Lutheran Church in Plano. She worked at Community Bank of Plano. Beverly enjoyed quilting, crocheting, crafts, cake decorating, gardening, flowers, planting trees, and was an excellent cook.
She is survived by her children, Stephen (Kathy) Vilmin of Lakemoor, IL, Weston (Dawn) Vilmin of Oregon, IL, Gregg Vilmin of Plano, and Matthew Vilmin of Plano, IL; six grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings, Stanley Eichelberger, Clifton Eichelberger, and Charlotte Ward.
Beverly's funeral service will be attended by family only, but guests are welcomed to join us online. Please go to our Facebook page to join the service. Private Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Plano with Pastor Jonathan Black officiating. Burial will follow at Wyoming Township Cemetery in Paw Paw, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church in Plano, IL. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com or Facebook Turner-Eighner & Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Homes.
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home at 3852 Turner Ave. in Plano, IL 60545 630-552-3022
Published in Beacon News on May 6, 2020.