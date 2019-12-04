|
Beverly Jeanne Ritli (nee Lantz) 92 of Plainfield, IL, Formally of Johnson City, TN, passed away on November 28, 2019, at the home of her daughter surrounded by family. Beverly was born on October 30, 1927, in Aurora, Illinois, to Frank B. and Mildred (Beidelman) Lantz, who proceeded her in death. Beverly, along with her spouse Charles, were Foster Parents to many children through Catholic Charities in Aurora, IL. Beverly devoted her life to the care of others as a Nurses Aid and Private Duty Care Aid. She is survived by her loving children: JoAnn (Stanley) Glenn of Beach Park, IL; Jeanne Hardesty of Limestone, TN; Charles (Clare) Ritli Jr, of Plainfield, IL, and Joseph Ritli of Kingsport, TN. Seventeen Grandchildren, numerous Great Grandchildren, Great Great Grandchildren, Nieces, and Nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Charles G. Ritli Sr., (2016); her parents, two sisters, and one brother. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Monday, December 9th at Holy Family Catholic Parish, 600 Brook Forest Ave Shorewood, IL 60404 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. 20953 W. Hoff Road Elwood, IL 60421. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or Manteno Veterans Home. Arrangements by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info 630-355-0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 4, 2019