The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Olaf Lutheran Church
1233 Douglas Avenue
Montgomery, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Olaf Lutheran Church
1233 Douglas Avenue
Montgomery, IL
Beverly K. Todus


1934 - 2019
Beverly K. Todus Obituary
Beverly K. Todus, 84, of Weeki Wachee, FL, formerly of Aurora, IL, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her home. She was born October 4, 1934 in Sandwich, IL.

Beverly was a devoted member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Montgomery, IL. She retired as a payroll supervisor at Lucent Technologies after thirty five years of service to the company. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, she will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

She is survived by her two children, Nickolas Todus, Sheri (John) Johnson; her granddaughter, Stephanie (Jason) Smith; three great grandchildren, Aubrey Smith, Preston Smith, Lucas Smith; a sister, Shirley Andersen; a brother, Gerald (Chris) Kittleson; a sister-in-law, June Todas, many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Todus; her parents, Hiram and Grace (Lowtwait) Kittleson; her grandson, Jason Johnson; two sisters, Carol Cartwright and Thelma Carlson.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 1233 Douglas Avenue, Montgomery, IL 60538; beginning at 9:00 AM with instate visitation. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 AM; Pastor Joshua Skogerboe will officiate with interment Lincoln Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.

Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Beverly's family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Beverly's name to St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 1233 Douglas Avenue, Montgomery, IL 60538.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
