Beverly M. Stallmann
1929 - 2020
Beverly M. Stallmann, 91, of Aurora, passed away Friday August 21, 2020 at Jennings Terrace in Aurora. She was born June 1, 1929, daughter of Howard and Ann (Goodman) Hodge. Beverly enjoyed sewing, crafts, square dancing, but most of all spending time with family and friends. She is survived by 2 daughters; Susan (Pedro) Vargas and Mary Norman. 4 grandchildren; Pamela (Jonathan) Hurtig, Patricia Schultz, Christine Berg, and Heather Norman. 6 great grandchildren; Richard Mortensen, James Woloszyk, Chandler (Jordan ) Bowlus, Courtney Higgins, Cara Berg and Lillian Norman, and 1 great great grandchild, Nora Bowlus. Many nieces nephews and other relatives. Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, 1 sister Phyllis Kajawski, and 1 brother Gerald Goodman. Family will be receiving guests Monday August 31, 2020 from 11am to 12pm with a graveside service to follow at 1pm at Springlake Cemetery, 745 S. Lincoln in Aurora. Due to pandemic restrictions, we ask that you wear a make when entering the funeral home and follow social distancing guidelines. For Guestbook and directions visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196.


Published in Beacon News on Aug. 28, 2020.
August 25, 2020
So sorry to hear of Beverly passing.To the family I offer my condolences.May peace and comfort be with the family.
