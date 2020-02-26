|
Bobby L. Stills, 72, of Aurora, IL, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020. Bobby was born November 21, 1947 to the late Mary Kate Smith and Arthur Lee Stills in Dawson, Georgia.
Bobby is survived by a daughter, Latrice Stills Vera, a son Oscar Stills and four grandchildren LaZay, Leandre, LaShay and Emmanuel. Three brothers, Dr. Aaron B. Stills (Gloria), Rev. Tommy L. Stills (Tracey), Rufus B. Smith, Jr (Theresa), and 2 sisters, Joann Hamilton (Charles), and Frances Surillo. Many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Family visitation will be held, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 3:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home, 204 Hill Ave., Aurora, IL.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020