Bonnie Hiltenbrand 75 of Montgomery IL went into the loving arms of our Lord on Friday, Nov 13, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Tonya Whipple; sons, Matthew & Aaron (Kathleen) Whipple; grandchildren, Alexis, Gabrielle and Mason Whipple and siblings, Gloria Miksa Jones, Elsie Welch-Sadler, Hazel (Jim) Kempton, Ronald (Sherry) Miksa, Linda (Jim) Wolf; sisters-in law, Betty (Daniel) and Mary (Francis L.) Miksa as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis L. and Frances T. (Borowicz) Miksa; infant twin brothers, Daniel and Francis Miksa; sisters, Frances Ann Adams, Sandra Rylatt and Mary Anne Miksa in infancy; brothers-in-law, Richard Adams, John Welch, Ron Sadler, Harry Brown, and nephews, James Welch, Francis L. Miksa III, Christopher Miksa and Alex Pacas.
Bonnie graduated from East Aurora High School in 1963. She worked for Merchants National Bank for many years and then for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing until she retired.
Bonnie was a wonderful, thoughtful and caring Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend to many and she will be missed by all. Her daughter Tonya lovingly cared for her mother until she passed away. She belonged to the Friendly Senior Center in Oswego, IL and her bible study class. She was an avid reader. Through the Oswego Senior Center she used her talent in art and attended a wood carving class and made not only a beautifully carved decorated cane for herself but went on to make one for her brother, Francis.
Bonnie was a creative spirit. She acted in many plays and designed costumes for Riverfront Playhouse and made beautiful decorations for many church gatherings. She had a fun sense of humor and a gorgeous singing voice. Heaven is now blessed with Her delightful and sweet energy.
Funeral arrangements will be made a later date.
Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com
. 630-897-9291