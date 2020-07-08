1/1
Bonnie J. Hansen
1927 - 2020
Bonnie Jean Hansen, 92, of Yorkville, IL passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Hillside Rehab and Care Center in Yorkville, IL. She was born August 21, 1927 in Mansfield, IL, the daughter of Frank and Gladys (Primmer) Mangold. She graduated from Thornton High School in Harvey, IL in 1943. She married Robert E. Hansen on May 29, 1948 in Harvey, IL. They were married for 55 years until his passing in 2004. She was formerly employed by CTS Knights in Sandwich for 15 years, retiring in 1990. Bonnie enjoyed gardening, crocheting, knitting, gardening, and genealogy. She was a former member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sandwich, and St. John's Lutheran Church in Somonauk, and currently was attending Plano Bible Church in Plano.

She is survived by her three children, Christine (John) Wykes of Plano, IL, Todd Hansen of Tustin, CA, and Martin (Pam) Hansen of Plano, IL; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; two grandsons, Robert J. Hansen and Joshua Wykes; one brother, Delmar Mangold; two sisters, Helen Lemrise and Freida Glogowski; her daughter-in-law, Jocelyn Hansen.

Private burial will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Sandwich, IL with Pastor Steve Lombardo officiating. Memorials may be directed to the Open Door or the charity of one's choice. For more information or to sign the online guest book please go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com

Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home at 606 E. Arnold St in Sandwich, IL 60548 (815) 786-2165



Published in Beacon News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Burial
Oak Ridge Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home
606 East Arnold Road
Sandwich, IL 60548
(815) 786-2165
