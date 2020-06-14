Bonnie Lou McConnell
1947 - 2020
Bonnie Lou McConnell, 72, of Montgomery, IL, passed away on June 12, 2020. She was born on September 3, 1947 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of the late Alfred and Dorothy (Petersohn) Evinger.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Dwight; her daughters, Ginger (Robert) Holley and Dawn (Denny) Aagesen; her step-daughters, Diane Faccenda and Deborah Cunningham; 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Aurora. For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.



Published in Beacon News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
T.B.A.
