"In Loving Memory" Born on 12/7/1964, Brad passed away on 3/1/2019 at Rush Copley Hospital. Brad enjoyed carpentry, hunting, watching sports, fishing and helping others. He leaves to cherish his Mother Lola Brummel of Aurora, IL, Aunt Debroah Smith of Mississippi, Daughter Tina Tilton of Florida. Brother Jefferey (Vanessa) Potts of Aurora, IL. Grandchildren Alaya and Isaiah Tilton of Florida. Special Niece ~Sabrina (David) Cooper of Montgomery, IL. Nieces LaKendall Hill, Laporcha (Bernado) Diaz, Monique Hampton of Aurora, IL. Nephews Ryan Greene and Joshua Hampton. His good buddies Ernest Williams, Mario Gonzales, and Jason Vargas of Aurora, IL. His dog Raina . Also leaves an host of great nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents Earl & Oma Shackley, Brothers Charles Feltham and Steven Potts, and Uncle John Smith. Brad will be deeply missed by family & friends, But Never Forgotten.Private Services will be held March 9, 2019 at 11am Illinois Cremation Society in Romeoville, IL.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 8, 2019