Bradley Richard Kreiter, 82 of Aurora, passed away on April 1, 2019. He was born in Freeport, IL on September 15, 1936 the son of the late Reverend Otto H. and Marjorie B. (Guenther) Kreiter. He was a graduate of Earlville High School, The University of Denver, Northwestern University National Trust School and the University of Wisconsin at Madison Graduate School of Banking. He proudly served his country with the US Army. During his lifetime he was employed in the Banking and Trust Industry and along with Sonja owned and operated Dairy Queens. He enjoyed traveling through nearly all of the states in the continental United States in his Motorhome and his many journeys to Europe and the Far East. He is survived by his wife Sonja Kreiter (Nielsen) of 60 years and daughter Jane (Kenneth) Holt, son Mark (Monica) Kreiter, son Scott (Bridget) Kreiter and Daughter Ann (Mark) Schimmoler. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Christopher Clark, Luke Kreiter, Brock Kreiter, Brady Kreiter, Andrew Schimmoler, AllIson Schimmoler, and Brianna and Rex Avery. Family will be receiving guests on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, April 8th and visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Aurora, IL. Burial will be private at Precinct Cemetery, Earlville, IL. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or the .For directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary