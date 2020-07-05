Bradley R. Martin, 83, of Leland, IL passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at Pleasant View Luther Home in Ottawa, IL. He was born March 11, 1937 in Aurora, IL, the son of Roy and Gladys (Greer) Martin. He married Barbara J. Hendricker on September 13, 1953 in Mount Pleasant, IA. Brad was a Lifetime Gold Member of the Operating Engineers Local 150, serving for 50 years. He was an avid gardener, he loved growing big tomatoes. Brad's greatest joy was being with his family. He is survived by his children, Stephen (Jeannie) Martin of Sandwich, IL, Douglas (Anita) Martin of Bristol, IL, Todd (Janis) Martin of Batavia, IL, Melinda Jackson of DeKalb, IL, Connie (John) Fox of Hoffman Estates, IL, Rodney Martin of North Aurora, IL, Craig Martin of Oswego, IL, and Ryan (Caroline) Martin of Leland, IL; twenty-eight grandchildren; thirty-six great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kenneth Martin. Private Memorial Services to honor both Bradley and Barbara will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk with Pastor Dick Ewing officiating. Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army or the Red Cross. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com