My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14
Brenda Ann Burton, 58, of Sandwich, IL passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Presence Mercy Hospital in Aurora, IL. She was born October 30, 1961 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Earl John Miller and Margaret Ann (Neel) Miller. Brenda worked at National Metalwares in Aurora, IL for over 30 years. She was a loving Grandmother, who loved to cook, bake, and fish. She especially enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors. She is survived by her children, two daughters; Samantha Burton of Aurora, IL, Dana (Brian) Wofford Sr. of Sandwich, IL, one son; Jerry Burton Jr. of Plano, IL, six grandchildren; Desiree, Justice, Jackie, Brian, Dominik, and Gage, one great grandson; Jon, one sister; Jeannie Thomas, Brenda's significant other; Dave Vance, and the father of her children; Jerry Burton Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents, her step-mother; Angel Miller, one brother; Mike, and one sister; Sandy Miller. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For more information or to sign the online guest book go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home
606 E. Arnold St
Sandwich, IL 60548
(815) 786-2165
Published in Beacon News on May 10, 2020.