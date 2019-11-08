Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Main Baptist Church
814 E. Galena Blvd
Aurora, IL
Brenda F. Elliott


1958 - 2019
Brenda F. Elliott Obituary
Brenda F. Elliott, 61 of Aurora passed away Tuesday October 29, 2019.

Visitation will be held Friday 4-8 p.m. November 8, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Funeral services will be held Saturday November 9, 2019 at Main Baptist Church, 814 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, IL 60505, with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 8, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
