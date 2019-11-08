|
Brenda F. Elliott, 61 of Aurora passed away Tuesday October 29, 2019.
Visitation will be held Friday 4-8 p.m. November 8, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Funeral services will be held Saturday November 9, 2019 at Main Baptist Church, 814 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, IL 60505, with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 8, 2019