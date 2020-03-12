|
Brenda L. Coffey "Babe", 66, of Geneva, IL passed away on March 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on December 4, 1953 in Galesburg, IL the daughter of Roland and Dorothy (Brown) Hatch. Brenda had a love for gardening and being outdoors, she especially enjoyed time spent around the pool with friends and family. She was a sales representative for Valley Office Products for many years before starting her own company, Vision 2000 Office Products. Her enthusiasm for serving her customers was only surpassed by her dedication and commitment. She took great pride in serving her community. She was also chairman of West Suburban Referral Group where she met many wonderful colleagues and friends. Her family was her pride and joy and she will be missed dearly by so many.
She is survived by her longtime companion, Gary Piccony; sons; Robert (Kimberly) Coffey and Phillip Coffey; step-children, Catherine (Brian Giffen) Hoovel, Peter (Shanna) Piccony and Elizabeth Piccony; grandchildren, Brooklynn, Phoebe, Devin, Maren, Kiera, Evan, Scarlett and Jaxon. She is also survived by siblings Joyce (Jerry) Dahl and Warren (Jodi) Hatch as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Family will be receiving guests on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. A graveside service will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery, IL.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 12, 2020