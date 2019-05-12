Brett A. Leifheit, 54, of Bloomington, formerly of Plattville, IL, passed away at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington after a sudden illness. A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Eastview Christian Church, Normal, IL. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Plattville Cemetery, Yorkville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Because of the history of Diabetes in Brett and Chris' families, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com. He was born November 10, 1964 in Aurora, son of Edward and Diana Gilbert Leifheit. He married Christine M. Petroski on June 28, 1986 in Yorkville. Surviving are his wife, Chris, of Bloomington; son, Benjamin (Whitney) Leifheit of Bloomington; daughter, Emily (fiance, Will Smallze) Leifheit of Pensacola, FL and son, Brandon Leifheit of Dallas, TX; one grandson, Braden Leifheit; his parents, Ed and Diana Leifheit of Yorkville and one sister, Kimberly (Mark) Crown of Yorkville. Also surviving are his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Kathleen Petroski of Bloomington; a brother-in-law, Kevin (Tracey) Petroski of Spring Grove and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Brett worked at State Farm Insurance Company in Bloomington for 33 years, last working on Monday, May 6, 2019. Through his work, he was very active in the State Farm Volleyball League for over 30 years and the State Farm Bowling League for the last 3 years. He loved running and he was a member of the Lake Run Club, Fleet Feet and the Shady Hollow Trail Runners. He was proud to have recently been participating in sprint triathlons. Brett was very active in his community, formerly being a pack leader for the Cub Scouts and volunteering for Boy Scouts, former PTO Treasurer at Oakland Grade School and BJHS, and assisting with numerous sports and activities at the schools throughout the years. He also enjoyed camping, and he cherished his time with his family and close friends. Brett will be remembered for his snappy wit and vibrant sense of humor, as an amazing man whose unfailing faith and optimism served as a bright light to so many. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he touched. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 12, 2019