Heaven has gained a special angel. Brian Alan Herring, the son of Grover and Marilynn Herring, brother to Susan and Patrick, brother-in-law to Sandra, and Uncle to 7 nieces and nephews, gained his wings on September 30, 2020.
Born July 15, 1962, Brian attended school at Hope D. Wall in Aurora, IL, graduating in 1983. He had been living at the Brother James Court residential facility for the developmentally disabled in Springfield, IL for over 33 years. His favorite things were wrestling and Hulk Hogan, the Cubs, his family, his "grand dogs", Special Olympics
, and his "BJC guys".
Brian is also survived by Aunts and Uncles in Illinois and Florida and multiple cousins in Illinois, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, Minnesota, Arizona, California, and North Carolina.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Grover F. Herring.
A visitation will be held from 12-1 PM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL with a funeral service at 1 PM. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Brother James Court in Springfield, IL. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com