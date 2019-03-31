Edinger, Brian Allen 59, passed away on Saturday March 18th at his home. Brian had unlisted in the Air Force for active duty and served our country for 6 years. He was very devoted and quite a Military Historian who collected GI Joe's and many other action figures showcasing his vintage figures in many elaborate dioramas and scenes. Brian had mastered his outdoor grill and really enjoyed grilling and was an impressive avid gardener as well. He had a keen sense of humor and his artistic creativity could be seen in everything he touched.Brian is survived by his wife, Wilhelmina Bautista-Edinger, her daughter Wilma Florendo, son in law Nelson Florendo, and 3 grandchildren, Nathan, Nicholas, and Noah. His sister Terre Beach-Edinger, niece, Melissa Cascio, her husband Joseph Cascio, and great nice Charissa Cascio. Nephew Rocky Severino (Edinger) and brother in law John Freeman. A Military Service with the Army and Air force presenting a Dual Rifle Volley for both Brian A Edinger and William A Heffley who were best friends will be starting the service and the Flag Folding Ceremony to follow will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Veterans Cemetery 20953 W Hoff Rd, Elwood, IL 60421 on Wednesday April 3rd at 2:15pm. A Celebration of life meeting will be private and announced. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary