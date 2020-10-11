Brian D. Dunn, 73, of Montgomery, IL passed away on October 6, 2020. He was born in Aurora, IL December 24, 1946. Brian had a servant's heart and was always willing to help, never expecting praise or anything in return. He volunteered his time at Trinity Episcopal Church and was active in the kids school when they were younger. He also enjoyed fishing. Brian retired after from Fox Metro after many years of dedicated service.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Chireen DeKing; children, Jason Dunn, Erin (Darren) Fox, Kyla (Greg) McClure and Audrey Dunn; step-son, Bill DuMont; 2 grandchildren, Piper Fox and Duncan McClure; step-grandson, Ryan Cooney; great-granddaughter Sophia and sister Patti Jones. He is preceded in death by sister, Sandy Dunn.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery, IL.
