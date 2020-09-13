Brian J. Shields, 64, of Aurora passed away suddenly on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born August 6, 1956 in Elmhurst, IL.
A heart is not judged by how much you love; but by how much you are loved by others. Brian "The Big Guy" was truly one of a kind. He was a great guy with a big heart. He was a friend to many, loved animals, and had an incredible sense of humor. He will be missed.
He is survived by his wife Barb (Grabka) Shields of Aurora, IL; his brother-in-law Tom Grabka; his brothers and sisters Bob Shields, Kathy Gartner, Coleen (Gregg) Carlevato, Steve (Julie) Shields, Kevin (Pat) Shields, Maureen (John) Heale, and Chris (Connie) Shields; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Margaret M. (Crilly) and Robert E. Shields and his brother Michael Shields.
A private family memorial service will be held at 5:00pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY. Deacon Timothy White will officiate. Interment will be private.
A memorial visitation for friends and family will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Due to Covid-19 pandemic protocols, non-family visitors are asked to pay their respects to the family and exit the funeral home in a timely fashion. Social distancing and face masks are required for those in attendance.
