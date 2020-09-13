1/
Brian J. Shields
1956 - 2020
Brian J. Shields, 64, of Aurora passed away suddenly on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born August 6, 1956 in Elmhurst, IL.

A heart is not judged by how much you love; but by how much you are loved by others. Brian "The Big Guy" was truly one of a kind. He was a great guy with a big heart. He was a friend to many, loved animals, and had an incredible sense of humor. He will be missed.

He is survived by his wife Barb (Grabka) Shields of Aurora, IL; his brother-in-law Tom Grabka; his brothers and sisters Bob Shields, Kathy Gartner, Coleen (Gregg) Carlevato, Steve (Julie) Shields, Kevin (Pat) Shields, Maureen (John) Heale, and Chris (Connie) Shields; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Margaret M. (Crilly) and Robert E. Shields and his brother Michael Shields.

A private family memorial service will be held at 5:00pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY. Deacon Timothy White will officiate. Interment will be private.

A memorial visitation for friends and family will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Due to Covid-19 pandemic protocols, non-family visitors are asked to pay their respects to the family and exit the funeral home in a timely fashion. Social distancing and face masks are required for those in attendance.

Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Brian's family.



Published in Beacon News on Sep. 13, 2020.
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
Memorial service
05:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
September 12, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Brian’s passing. I enjoyed coaching Brian in the beginning of my coaching career at Benet Academy along with his dad. Brian was a big strong kid like his dad. The Shields family was Benet “royalty” in my mind. Prayers to Barb and to the Shields clan.
Tim Cederblad
Teacher
