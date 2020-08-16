Brian J. Wheatley, 55, of Sugar Grove, passed away on August 14, 2020. He was born on July 31, 1965 in Springfield, IL, the son of Robert and Barbara (McAvoy) Wheatley.
Survivors include his wife; Cheryl (nee Chambers) Wheatley; his son, Austin Wheatley; his daughter, Madelyn Wheatley; his brother, Jeff Wheatley and his children, Brooke and Dylan Wheatley and his brother, Steve Wheatley.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 4-8 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Mass will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Aloysius Church in Springfield, IL with time to be announced. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield, IL.
Memorials may be directed to Northwestern Memorial Foundation for Lymphoma Research.
For further information please call 630-466-1330 or visit www.healychapel.com
