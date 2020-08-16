1/1
Brian J. Wheatley
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian J. Wheatley, 55, of Sugar Grove, passed away on August 14, 2020. He was born on July 31, 1965 in Springfield, IL, the son of Robert and Barbara (McAvoy) Wheatley.

Survivors include his wife; Cheryl (nee Chambers) Wheatley; his son, Austin Wheatley; his daughter, Madelyn Wheatley; his brother, Jeff Wheatley and his children, Brooke and Dylan Wheatley and his brother, Steve Wheatley.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 4-8 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Mass will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Aloysius Church in Springfield, IL with time to be announced. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield, IL.

Memorials may be directed to Northwestern Memorial Foundation for Lymphoma Research.

For further information please call 630-466-1330 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence and view completed obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
St. Aloysius Church
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Interment
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved