1/1
Brian Ralph Pennington
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 23, 2020, Brian Ralph Pennington, husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with lung cancer, at the age of 79 years. He was born on June 3, 1941 in Aurora, Illinois to Elizabeth Irene Potteiger and Harley Millard Pennington.

Brian was a life-long teacher and performer of music perfecting the trumpet and singing and teaching various bands, choirs and performance groups. He was also an avid fan of chess, model trains, convertible sports cars, and beautifully designed movies. In addition, he was a self- taught wood worker making numerous clocks and crafts. Later in life, Brian loved to crochet while listening to the music of the big bands, jazz or watching those classic movies.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Elizabeth as well as his brother Walter Pennington of Aurora, Illinois.

Brian is survived by his loving and patient wife of 59 years, Barbara Ann Hartman, four children and ten grandchildren. Daughter, Kelli Ann Leatherman, and her husband Steve reside in Hutchinson Kansas. Kelli is mother to sons, Cole, Carson and Calen. Daughter, Nanci Elizabeth Daesch, resides in St Louis with her husband Marty; they are parents to sons, Spencer and Jackson. Son, Brigadier General Jeffrey Thomas Pennington, and his wife Lisa reside in Riverside, California and are parents to daughters, Pierce and Keenan. Daughter, Elizabeth Katherine Lundeen and her husband Matthew reside in Sycamore, Illinois with their daughters Harper, Hunter and Holland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Brian Ralph Pennington on Tuesday, October 27th at Noon at St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church, Aurora, IL. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park following Mass.

Memorial donations in memory of Brian Ralph Pennington may be made to St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church, 750 Old Indian Trail, Aurora, IL 60506.

THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake Street, Aurora is serving the family. Due to Covid-19 pandemic protocols, social distancing and face masks are required for those in attendance at Mass. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Brian's family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 24, 2020
We're so sorry to hear of Brian's passing. We had fun times when our families (Boleys) got together in Great Bend. I remember the "throne," the brown Fiat convertible, high school band and variety show. Yes, all good times. Prayers for comfort for all of you. Mary (Boley) and Bryan McMahan
Mary McMahan
Friend
October 24, 2020
Barb, We are sorry to hear of Brian's passing and want you to know that our prayers are with you today and have been for Brian since learning of his bout with Cancer. We enjoyed the times we spent with you thru the years. Brian always came to Webster with a few one-liners that everyone enjoyed including Father Brown after Christmas Eve service. I, Dick, especially enjoyed reminiscing about Drum and Bugle Corps music, especially the Black Knights of Belleville, and piano tuning which was one of Brian's fortes and my hobby. We have been in touch with Nanci and Marty, but please give our sympathy to Kelli, Jeff, Elizabeth and families. God's love is eternal. Dick and Carole
Dick and Carole Daesch
Family
October 24, 2020
I was a member of the Black Knights drum corps and had upmost respect for Brian and his family
He taught family values and music with great integrity
My thoughts with his family and former members of the Black Knights family
Mark Maxwell
Acquaintance
October 24, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Brian's passing. He was a very capable assistant to Sandra Opie during my years I in the bugle line. He was also my band, jazz band and chorale teacher when he taught at Claflin. He was a marvelous teacher/musician and, on a personal level, very formative for me while I was in high school. May his memory be eternal.
Kent Berquist
October 24, 2020
Dear Barb - So sorry to her of the loss of such a talented guy. Wishing you and your family comfort and peace.
- Nancy and Leon
Nancy Weistroffer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved