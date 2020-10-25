Barb, We are sorry to hear of Brian's passing and want you to know that our prayers are with you today and have been for Brian since learning of his bout with Cancer. We enjoyed the times we spent with you thru the years. Brian always came to Webster with a few one-liners that everyone enjoyed including Father Brown after Christmas Eve service. I, Dick, especially enjoyed reminiscing about Drum and Bugle Corps music, especially the Black Knights of Belleville, and piano tuning which was one of Brian's fortes and my hobby. We have been in touch with Nanci and Marty, but please give our sympathy to Kelli, Jeff, Elizabeth and families. God's love is eternal. Dick and Carole

Dick and Carole Daesch

