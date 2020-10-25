On October 23, 2020, Brian Ralph Pennington, husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with lung cancer, at the age of 79 years. He was born on June 3, 1941 in Aurora, Illinois to Elizabeth Irene Potteiger and Harley Millard Pennington.
Brian was a life-long teacher and performer of music perfecting the trumpet and singing and teaching various bands, choirs and performance groups. He was also an avid fan of chess, model trains, convertible sports cars, and beautifully designed movies. In addition, he was a self- taught wood worker making numerous clocks and crafts. Later in life, Brian loved to crochet while listening to the music of the big bands, jazz or watching those classic movies.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Elizabeth as well as his brother Walter Pennington of Aurora, Illinois.
Brian is survived by his loving and patient wife of 59 years, Barbara Ann Hartman, four children and ten grandchildren. Daughter, Kelli Ann Leatherman, and her husband Steve reside in Hutchinson Kansas. Kelli is mother to sons, Cole, Carson and Calen. Daughter, Nanci Elizabeth Daesch, resides in St Louis with her husband Marty; they are parents to sons, Spencer and Jackson. Son, Brigadier General Jeffrey Thomas Pennington, and his wife Lisa reside in Riverside, California and are parents to daughters, Pierce and Keenan. Daughter, Elizabeth Katherine Lundeen and her husband Matthew reside in Sycamore, Illinois with their daughters Harper, Hunter and Holland.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Brian Ralph Pennington on Tuesday, October 27th at Noon at St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church, Aurora, IL. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park following Mass.
Memorial donations in memory of Brian Ralph Pennington may be made to St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church, 750 Old Indian Trail, Aurora, IL 60506.
THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake Street, Aurora is serving the family. Due to Covid-19 pandemic protocols, social distancing and face masks are required for those in attendance at Mass. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com
