Bruce E. Lindgren, 61, of Aurora, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his home. He was born March 19, 1957 in Aurora to the late Robert and Jennie Lindgren. Visitation will be from 1 P.M. until 5 P.M. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. A memorial service will take place at 11 A.M. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May St., Aurora. A complete notice will appear in Thursday's edition. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 13, 2019