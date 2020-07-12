1/
Bruce Eric Ingram
1966 - 2020
{ "" }
Bruce Eric Ingram, 54, of Port Byron, Illinois and formerly of Aurora, Illinois passed away 4:13 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Unity Point Health in Bettendorf, Iowa

Bruce was born April 4, 1966 in Aurora, Illinois. He is the son of Calvin G. and the late Mary Jo (Brownfield) Ingram.

He is survived by his son: Trevor Ingram; step-children, Stephanie Moore and Phoenix Willowbloom; one step-grandchild: Van Montague; his father, Calvin G. Ingram; 9 siblings: Jacqueline (David) Elliott, Christine Ingram, Kevin (Ann) Ingram, Robin (Christopher) Watts, Grant (Jane Ellen) Ingram, Garth (Deborah) Ingram, Victor Ingram, Darrin Ingram, Erin Ingram; his nieces and nephews: Katherine (Michael) Denci, Meghan Ingram, Samantha Watts, Alexandra Watts, Logan Watts, Grace Ingram, Lucas Ingram, Zachary Ingram, Emily Ingram, Michael Ingram, and 2 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews; and numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, sister: Kathleen Lucille Ingram, and his grandparents.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY at 2:00pm with Fr. Jerome Leake officiating. Cremation rites were accorded and burial will be private. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday afternoon from 1:00pm until the funeral hour at 2:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N Lake Street, Aurora, IL, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Bruce's family.

Memorials may be directed to Jackie Elliott for Trevor's college fund.



Published in Beacon News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
JUL
18
Memorial service
02:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
