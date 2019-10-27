Home

Hayes Funeral & Cremation Service
260 S. Schmidt Rd Suite C
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
(630) 536-9507
Bryan B. Morsch Obituary
Bryan Morsch of Plano IL (formerly of Aurora) passed away Oct. 17 at the age of 40. He was born July 27, 1979. Bryan leaves behind his parents Anders and Carol Morsch. His brother Alex Morsch, His children Tyler and Abigail Morsch. His grandchildren Braiden, Brody, and Roselyn Morsch. He was proceeded in death by Grandmother Joan Parr and Grandmother Vivian Gaspar.

There will be a time of gathering and reflection of Bryan at the Oswego American Legion on Nov 3rd from 1:00 to 4:00

In lieu of flowers send donations to the national suicide prevention association.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 27, 2019
