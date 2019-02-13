|
|
Byron Christopher Berry Sr. was born February 27, 1974 in Aurora, IL; he made his transition to glory February 6, 2019. Beloved son of Tommy Berry and Dorothy (Gregory) Jones, loving father of Byron Jr., Brandon, and Haven Berry. Visitation will be at Greater Mt. Olive COGIC,1039 Bonner Ave. Aurora, IL, Friday February 15, 2019 from 4- 7pm; followed by a musical at 7:30 pm. Sunday February 17, 2019 visitation at 3pm; funeral services follow at 4pm at Greater Mt. Olive COGIC. Interment will be Monday, February 18th, in Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery IL. James Funeral Service is serving the family 630 851-6503
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019