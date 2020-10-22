Byron Gene Mickelson, 72, of Sandwich, IL, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park, IL. Born July 21, 1948 in Morris, IL, to Oluf and Olive (Olson) Mickelson, he attended Big Rock Grade School and Hinckley-Big Rock High School before moving to Somonauk where he graduated from Somonauk High School in 1966. Byron served his country proudly in the United States Army doing a tour of service during the Vietnam War. In 1972, he married Roberta Hann at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Somonauk, IL. They had two daughters, Karen and Megan. Over the course of his life, Byron worked at Thor Power Tools, Aurora Pump, Remline and Cascade Water Works. He was an avid golfer, Chicago White Sox and Bears fan and also enjoyed bowling and fishing. When he wasn't golfing at Cedardell Country Club and Edgebrook Country Club or bowling at Idle Hour Lanes, you could find Byron visiting with his friends or showing off his '69 Chevelle. He was a proud member of the Plano American Legion Post #395, Sandwich VFW Post #1486, and the Sandwich Moose Lodge #1016. Byron also was a past member of the Somonauk Lions Club and the Somonauk Jaycees. Among the lasting memories he left with his daughters to pass on to his grandchildren are the value of finding a good euchre partner, that there are always a few minutes that can be used to find lost golf balls, and how to make the best fried egg sandwich. Byron is survived by two daughters, Karen Taylor of Somonauk, IL and Megan (Brendan) West of Camdenton, MO; five grandchildren: Olivia, Madison, Brayden, Darby and Finley; two sisters, Barbara Olson Oliver of Aurora, IL and Carol (Dave) Conklin of Palatka, FL; two brothers, Clifford (Sue) Mickelson, and David Mickelson both of Montgomery, IL; Roberta Mickelson, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Keith Taylor; brother, Kenneth Mickelson; and parents, Oluf and Olive Mickelson. Visitation will be Monday, October 26, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk. Masks and social distancing will be required. A prayer service will be held following the visitation officiated by Father Butler of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Private burial will take place on Tuesday, October 27 at Little Rock Township Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Plano American Legion. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Plano American Legion Post #395, the Sandwich VFW Post #1486 or a charity of your choice
