C. Joyce Nelson, 77, of Big Rock, passed away Tuesday April 2, 2019 at her home. She was born August 19, 1941 in Aurora, Il the daughter of the late John and Eloise (Burgholzer) Carlstedt. Joyce was the owner of Central Machinery Movers in Big Rock, Illinois, that she and her husband started in 1984 and she was active in the business until her death. She was the school crossing guard for the Big Rock Elementary School for over 25 years and loved every minute of it and each of "her kids". Joyce loved time with her family and friends, she touched everyone that knew her with her smile and welcoming personality. She enjoyed time at her Wisconsin lake house and created amazing cross stitch in her spare time as anyone who was lucky enough to get as a gift can attest. She is survived by her children, John (Cindy) Nelson, Mark (Kristan) Nelson, Christine (Mark) Lungaro and Brian (Christine) Nelson; her grandchildren, Brianna, Alexandra, Ashley Nelson and by her constant companion Buddy her rescue dog. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Lynn M. Nelson. Please come and join us to celebrate Joyce's life on April 13, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. at the Lincoln Inn 1345 South Batavia Avenue Batavia, IL, 60510, casual attire. In lieu of flowers please send a contribution to Rescue Warriors Corp. P.O. Box 602 Elgin, IL 60120. Donations can be made via PayPal to [email protected] Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2019