Carey A. Rogers
1957 - 2020
Carey (Gus) A. Rogers, 63, formally of Aurora, IL, died suddenly on May 29, 2020 in Brooksville, FL. He was born on February 11, 1957 to Frank and Margaret (Maggie) (Collier) Rogers. He retired from Nicor Gas Company as a Distribution Plastic Operator after 28 years. Gus attended West Aurora High School, class of 1975, where he played drums in the band and baseball for the Aurora West League. Gus loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren, and teaching them about baseball. He also enjoyed fishing, knitting, and butter pecan ice cream. He was a life-long Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, as well as a long-time member of the Aurora Athletic Club.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah (Debbie) of Brooksville, FL, his daughters Kristen (Jimmy) Montgomery and Tabitha (Marvin) Steele, grandchildren, Kyleigh, Taytum, Coltyn and Stryker, brother Scott (Burp) (Liz) Rogers, step-son John Schick, step-mother Pat Rogers, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather Donald (Mover) Vaughn, brother Steve (Porky) Rogers, and both maternal and paternal grandparents.

He taught his daughters to always work hard for what you want, independence comes with responsibility and was a big supporter in their lives. They are so thankful and blessed for everything he taught them.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.


Published in Beacon News on Jun. 11, 2020.
