Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
More Obituaries for Carl Dumdie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl A. Dumdie


1930 - 2019
Carl A. Dumdie, 89, of Aurora, passed away at his home Saturday August 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Aurora on August 12, 1930, son of Emil and Dorthea (Wagner) Dumdie. Carl proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from July 1948 until April 1952. He was employed as a tool and die maker at Thor Power Tools for over 30 years. Carl was a lifelong resident of Aurora and enjoyed Gardening, tinkering, working with tools, watching all sports, bowling, missing a 300 game by 1 pin, but mostly spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Exie, 4 daughters, Freda (Gary) Stewart, Brenda (Dave) Kinney, Theresa (Don) Tanis, Vickie (Dave) Gaddis, 2 sons, David (Norma) and Duane (Lisa). Over 40 grandchildren, great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Carl is preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters, Esther Tomgate, Arlene Hayden, Elizabeth "Betty" Ross, Edna Olson, and 3 brothers, Donald, Elmer and Emil Jr. Family will be receiving guests Wednesday August 28, 2019, 4pm to 7pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. Funeral services Thursday August 29, 2019, 10am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Montgomery VFW appreciated. For guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 27, 2019
